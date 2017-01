Are you ready for the #FalconsOnFOX? News Are you ready for the #FalconsOnFOX? Atlanta Falcons fans are gearing up for Sunday's big game and all over the city, restaurants and venues are holding parties, to get fans excited.

680 the Fan held a pep rally at Three Dollar Cafe downtown Friday.

Radio personalities Buck and Kincaid and Chuck and Chernoff broadcasted live to help fire up Falcons fans.

FOX 5 News spoke to several fans who all believe that this is the Falcons' year.

