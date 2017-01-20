KFC's Big Chicken to get makeover

- Marietta’s famous Big Chicken KFC will be getting a fresh new look soon.

The changes include a complete makeover, including unique and themed artwork, souvenir shop, a screened in patio, and an outdoor seating area.

The restaurant will also begin to feature a unique beverage experience offering craft soda, frozen and bottled drinks as well as interactive equipment.

“Marietta’s Big Chicken is a local landmark that we are proud to preserve,” KFC franchisee, Mike Kulp, president and CEO of KBP Foods said in a statement sent to FOX 5 News. “Once completed, our new restaurant will be among the greatest KFCs in the world with design and guest experience features you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the U.S. We can’t wait to bring these designs to life for the community of Marietta and all those who stop along their travels to see this historic landmark.”

KFC has a goal to remodel about 70 percent of their U.S. restaurants over a span of three years.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant located on Cobb Parkway will be closed for about 12 weeks for the renovations at a cost of about $2 billion.

The Georgia landmark KFC was built in the 60s and was last restored in the 90s.

Construction will begin next Monday.

