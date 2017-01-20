Family of 6 year old killed by dog speaks out News Family of 6 year old killed by dog speaks out Days after a dog attack killed 6-year-old Logan Braatz, his family talked about incident. Logan's uncle, Andie Brasley, and the family's attorneys discussed the vicious attack with media on Friday.

"Logan died Tuesday morning as he was walking to the school bus," Attorney Andrew Goldner told FOX 5 News. "We must do better."

Logan was with a group of students when stray dogs came after him. Moments prior they attacked 5-year-old Syria Sanders.

"All of the kids gather together and walk to the bus stop with at least one to two adults every day," Logan's uncle Andie Brasley said. "These kids are never left alone."

Sanders remained in the hospital with serious injuries Friday evening. Animal Control took two dogs in custody and a third one on Friday.

"This attack didn't occur in the 1800s, it did not occur in a rural area, and it didn't occur because a child was trespassing where he shouldn't have been," Goldner said. "This could have been prevented."

Since the attack, the city cleared a wooded area on the path the kids take to school and Atlanta Public Schools put a new bus stop in place.

"They were having to go down this street, up that one, through the woods, just to get to the bus stop," Attorney Joshua Stein told FOX 5.

Logan's family and their attorneys vow to do whatever it takes to keep this from happening again.

Visitation is set for Saturday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. The funeral is scheduled for Sunday. The public is welcome to attend.

