WOOO! Ric Flair says the Falcons are going to #RiseUp

He may have been a member of the infamous Four Horsemen, but the Nature Boy is Falcons fan through and through.

Ric Flair tweeted out a video Thursday showing his support for the Atlanta Falcons as they head into the NFC Championship game this Sunday.

"Remember, remember to be the team, you got to beat the team," Flair declared in the video. "And Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons are the team!"

Flair then gave one of his notorious signature "Wooo!"

"Guess what Aaron?" Flair said in the video calling out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in football today! He's the MVP and on Sunday at 3:05, the Atlanta Falcons, Wooo! They Rising Up!"

Of course that game can be seen on FOX 5 Atlanta with coverage beginning at noon and kickoff just after 3 p.m.

"Julio... Love you!" Flair said before signing off with a big smile.

No one can accuse Flair of being a bandwagon fan, the Nature Boy was spotted at the beginning of August at the Falcon's Flowery Branch practice facility meeting the team and wishing them a good season.

And everyone knows what happens when the Nature Boy is in their corner of the ring!

