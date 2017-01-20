Protesters gather at Atlanta city hall as Trump sworn in

Posted:Jan 20 2017 04:23PM EST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 05:10PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) - Two separate protests converged at Atlanta City Hall Friday just minutes after President Donald Trump was sworn in in Washington.

A few hundred people chanted and waved signs protesting Trump, denouncing racism and police brutality and expressing support for immigrants, Muslims and the Black Lives Matter movement.

 

 

 

 

One protest was organized by a coalition of community groups called the Georgia January 20th coalition. They called for Atlanta to be declared a sanctuary city and submitted a list of demands to the mayor's office following the demonstration. A representative said the mayor's office would review the demands and would respond.

Organizers of the other group, We the People, said they want to use anger resulting from Trump's election to drive social, political and economic justice.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories