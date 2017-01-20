Protesters gather at Atlanta city hall as Trump sworn in

ATLANTA (AP) - Two separate protests converged at Atlanta City Hall Friday just minutes after President Donald Trump was sworn in in Washington.

A cameo of a giant orange head joined in. pic.twitter.com/nk2yjvppJo — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

A few hundred people chanted and waved signs protesting Trump, denouncing racism and police brutality and expressing support for immigrants, Muslims and the Black Lives Matter movement.

A couple dozen protesters March in downtown. They say they don't simply oppose new pres., but govt.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/CSLLeO656u — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

The protest crowd has swelled to 60 now, they chant for change just as Donald Trump is sworn in.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ul5TFSvij6 — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

A second significantly larger group joined. The throng now more than 250 yelled, I don't have no pres.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/vW4mxE3sSy — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

One protest was organized by a coalition of community groups called the Georgia January 20th coalition. They called for Atlanta to be declared a sanctuary city and submitted a list of demands to the mayor's office following the demonstration. A representative said the mayor's office would review the demands and would respond.

A small group right now is inside mayor's office. The will not see mayor but deliver a letter.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/RF2bmX7F73 — Morse Diggs (@MoDiggsFOX5) January 20, 2017

Organizers of the other group, We the People, said they want to use anger resulting from Trump's election to drive social, political and economic justice.