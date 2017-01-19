Another 'slider' crime, this time the thief gets caught News Another 'slider' crime, this time the thief gets caught Another slider crime in South Fulton County, but his time, police were able to catch the crook. Investigators say he's just 15 years old. This is just the latest in a number of crimes at South Fulton County gas stations in recent months.

Thursday afternoon a woman stopped at the Chevron on Roosevelt Highway for gas. Police say before she even had a chance to fill up, a teen jumped in her car and took off. An officer spotted the car just down the road. Police say the driver ditched the car and took off running. Police caught up with him and arrested him. Investigators say he's just 15 years old and are trying to determine if he's connected to other slider crimes in the area.

This comes just one day after Fulton County Commissioners passed a 2.5 million dollar crime reduction plan. A key component of the plan calls for juveniles who commit crimes, even non-violent crimes, to wear ankle monitors.

Community activists say it's a step in the right direction. “It sends out a message to them, that you do the crime, you will get caught,” says Daphne Jordan.

Tony McDaniel lives in the area. He hopes the County leaders are on the right track. “I hope it works, because it seems like it's a slap on the wrist when they catch them and then they're back out on the street the same day,” says McDaniel.

Tuneshia McDaniel says she's glad something is being done, but she worries about the kids who get caught up in a life of violent crime. “More security, more police, I've seen it in our community, but at the end of the day, you have a child that could lose their life,” says McDaniel.

