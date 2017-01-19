Gwinnett County prosecutor arrested in prostitution bust News Gwinnett County prosecutor arrested in prostitution bust His job was to put criminals behind bars, but an assistant district attorney got caught up in a prostitution bust.

- His job was to put criminals behind bars, but an assistant district attorney got caught up in a prostitution bust.

Christopher Quinn was one of 56 people arrested in a multi-agency takedown in Dunwoody. Police said two high-end escort services operated out of three locations, including an apartment across the street from the Dunwoody police station. The Gwinnett County assistant district attorney faces some serious charges.

“My contact with him has always been professional. He’s smart and very respected lawyer. Outright a gentleman,” said Jackie Patterson, an attorney and former judge.

Patterson said he was shocked and saddened after hearing the allegations against his colleague. Officials said the high-end escort services called "Gold Club" and "Lipstick And Shoes" were operating out of Dunwoody apartment complexes.

“It’s always sad when you see member of Bar charged with a crime. Certainly, no history of ever being disciplined by State Bar of Georgia. It's alarming, but at the same time, these are allegations, you cannot judge these individuals until goes through justice system,” said Patterson.

“My hope is that these arrests will send a message beyond this jurisdiction that these crimes will not be tolerated,” said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

Quinns’ boss, Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said he is aware of the arrest and Quinn is currently considered on leave.

Quinn retired from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office before moving over Gwinnett County four years ago. During his time in Fulton County, he worked on a number of high-profiled cases including the 2008 murder trial of now convicted courthouse shooter Brian Nichols and the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal.

Quinn, 46, faces pandering and felony racketeering charges.