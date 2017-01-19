Bay Area protests planned as Donald Trump inauguration nears News Protesters plan for Bay Area demonstrations amid Trump's Inauguration President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration has unleashed a firestorm of planned protests throughout the Bay Area set for Friday and Saturday. Protesters are ready for rallies including holding a potentially historic protest on the Golden Gate bridge.

In San Francisco, police are bracing for another wave of protests, rallies and marches as Trump is sworn into office.

Around 4,000 people have signed up on Facebook to form a human chain across the Golden Gate Bridge tomorrow morning from 10 until noon. Priya David Clemens, a spokesperson for the Gold Gate Bridge District says to expect traffic jams well before the event begins. If successful, it would be "a first" in the bridge's history.

"The parking lot on the south end which is the ‘Welcome Center’ parking lot will be closed to personal vehicle traffic. This is similar to the types of closures we do for major holidays," said David Clemens.

"I think it's wonderful," said Alice Hines of Oakland, who plans to participate in the Women's March in Oakland on Saturday. "I think it's important that we as women and as citizens stand up and answer what Trump has proposed for our country."

Others like Duncan Percival of Marin County, say while they support the demonstrations, they will avoid San Francisco and the crowds Friday. "I can understand why people feel that they want to make a point.

Unfortunately it's probably a bit too late. It's kind of after the horse has already bolted, in some respects."

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m., a rally and march is scheduled at Justin Herman Plaza.

Also at 8 a.m., an immigration rally is scheduled in front of ICE or the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office at 444 Washington Street in the Financial District.

SFPD will be out in full force. "Our main purpose is just to facilitate peaceful protests, peaceful demonstrations," said Officer Giselle Talkoff. "We'll help people to exercise their freedom of speech - make sure that they're safe as well as the public's safe."

With major crowds along the Embarcadero, in the Financial District, San Francisco City Hall and the Golden Gate Bridge, officials advise taking mass transit.

"We do have our plans in place to ensure that we have transit available for people who need it, but we also have field personnel across the city being our eyes and ears ready to make adjustments when we need to," said Paul Rose, spokesperson for SFMTA.

Post-Election Day, thousands of San Francisco students walked out of class and held marches throughout the city. So far, no word if they are planning more walkouts Friday, but students in Berkeley and Oakland have announced that they will leave class to march.

Many protest organizers are urging people to skip work, school and not do any shopping, to send a message.

At 5 p.m., anti-Trump protesters will be meeting Civic Center Plaza and just around the corner at UN plaza.

Although rain is in the forecast for Friday, demonstrators say that will not deter them.