Gas station steps up security to prevent 'sliders' and carjackings News Gas station steps up security to prevent 'sliders' and carjackings QuikTrip does business in eleven states. The company has its eyes on Atlanta, particularly South Fulton County where there have been a rash of crimes at gas stations.

Motorists have seen and the company confirms it has added armed guards at several stores. If you are a customer, you may or may not see that security. Managers don’t want the exact hours the officers are on site to be predictable.

In addition, QuikTrip said it monitors all stores round the clock with technology.

Spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said they are seeing results. He thinks they have flushed the so-called “sliders” to other gas stations.

