Girl, 5, victim of dog attack recovering after second surgery

The grandmother of a 5-year-old girl attacked by vicious dogs said the little girl forgives the dog owner and doesn't want him to go to prison.

- The grandmother of a 5-year-old girl attacked by vicious dogs said the little girl forgives the dog owner and doesn’t want him to go to prison.

Sabrina Williams said Syrai Sanders underwent a second surgery Thursday on her eye. The F. L. Stanton kindergartener had her scalp severed from her head when three dogs attacked her. That same attack killed her neighbor Logan Braatz.

Williams said her granddaughter is in great spirits and was moved out of intensive care at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston shortly after the surgery.

“She faced timed me once she got up and they said she actually took steps around her bed, so she is doing awesome,” Williams said.

People across the nation were horrified by the news that the three vicious dogs attacked a group of eleven children as they walked to the bus stop with an adult earlier this week. Dog owner Cameron Tucker faces an involuntary manslaughter charge and a reckless conduct charge.

Atlanta Public Schools will make a major change in hopes of improving safety. Starting Friday, the district will create a new bus stop at Chicamauga Avenue and Douglas Street, so they children will not have to cut through a wooded area and catch the bus in another neighborhood.

“APS has listened to parent concerns. We conducted a safety review of the area, and as a result of that safety review we have added a new bus stop at Chicamauga Avenue and Douglas Street. So, the students do not have to walk through a wooded area and out of this neighborhood to catch the bus,” said John Franklin, executive director of APS Transportation.

