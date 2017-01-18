Atlanta Councilwoman introduces legislation following dog attack that killed 6-six-year News Atlanta Councilwoman introduces legislation following dog attack that killed 6-six-year Atlanta City leaders introduced legislation just hours after a vicious dog attack killed a six-year-old boy and seriously injured a five-year-old.

“These children are living in fear, rightfully so,” said Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Bottoms. “These dogs are predators.”

Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Bottoms said when she heard what happened to 6-year-old Logan and 5-year-old Syrai, she immediately got to work, figuring out what could be done so this tragedy does not happen again.

“As pet owners if we can’t be responsible then as a city we have to toughen our laws to make people more responsible and if it means you do not have sense enough, to do what you are supposed to do, then we need to put some laws in the books to tell you what you are supposed to do,” said Councilwoman Bottoms.

Councilwoman Bottoms introduced legislation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Can we put in restrictions that you can’t have or own these dogs within so many feet of a school or within so many feet of a bus stop,” said Councilwoman Bottoms.

Councilwoman Bottoms said if zoning is not possible, another option could require residents with a certain breed or size dog to have a fence.

As a mother and owner of a 75 pound Labrador, the councilwoman said dog city laws are basic and it’s hard to classify dogs as vicious without a prior attack.

“I am very cognizant, you know people will say it’s not the dogs it’s the way that people train the dogs, well you have a lot of people training these dogs to be killers,” said Councilwoman Bottoms.

Bottoms said she will take this as far as she can to make sure it is enforceable.

“Over the next week we are going to delve into state law, county law, city law and see what if anything we can do and it is absolutely of no solace to this family, but I do hope that it will at least stop this from ever happening again,” said Councilwoman Bottoms.

