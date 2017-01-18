Trump to nominate Perdue as agriculture secretary

- FOX News confirms former Gov. Sonny Perdue will be nominated as Agriculture Secretary in Donald Trump's incoming administration.

A senior transition source told Fox News that Perdue's nomination was expected to be announced by Vice President-elect Mike Pence during a press briefing with incoming White House Press secretary Sean Spicer Thursday morning.

FOX News had previously reported that one transition staffer called Perdue a "lock" for the position and had had long been considered the favorite to head the Agriculture Department in a Trump administration.

This rounded out Trump’s Cabinet choices, with the transition teams making their choices ahead of Friday’s inauguration.

Fox confirms Gov. Sonny Perdue to be nominated as Agriculture Secretary. #First100 pic.twitter.com/nYC1XLX1md — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 19, 2017

Perdue served as the 81st Governor of Georgia. He was the first Republican to take the post since the Reconstruction era.

During his term, the governor saw one of the worst droughts and the most severe flooding in the state's history.

Perdue, a native of Perry, Georgia, is a graduate of Warner Robins High School and the University of Georgia.