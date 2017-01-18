Park Tavern apologizes for hosting Packers party News Park Tavern apologizes for hosting Packers party An Atlanta staple issued an apology Wednesday for "offending" Falcons fans ahead of the NFC Championship.

Park Tavern announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that it would be hosting a Green Bay Packers pep rally on Saturday, complete with appearances by the team's President and CEO, Mark Murphy.

Falcons fans were quick to respond to the news on social media.

"Shame on you! And a Falcons viewing party on Sunday? Hope fans go somewhere that actually supports the hometown team," wrote one Twitter user.

Others tweeted memes of Bobby Petrino, the former Falcons head coach who infamously left the team to coach at Arkansas.

"Park Tavern has been a longtime favorite of mine and I'm really surprised that they would not be supporting our city," said Brooke Wilson, who plans to host her own game viewing party this weekend.

Park Tavern issued a statement to FOX 5 News about all the uproar, stating "We want to take a moment to address the ongoing commentary regarding the Packers Pep Rally on Saturday."

"First and foremost, we are and have always been Falcons fans and are rooting for them to make it to the Super Bowl," the statement read. "While it was not our intent to offend any Falcons fans, we realize that we did with our choice to host this event and apologize. We take pride in being one of Atlanta’s largest event venues, hosting more than 500 diverse events each year and welcoming both locals and visitors alike to rent our facility. As one of the greatest cities filled with people from across the country, we strive to be reflective of what makes Atlanta unique and look forward to continuing to be a part of our incredible community."

Some have called for a boycott of the restaurant, while others have taken to the review site, Yelp, to complain.

"I mean, every team does it. Whether you're from New York, whether you're from New England, no matter what you do, teams do it all the time," said Akini Victor. "If there's that many Packers fans, then absolutely. I don't blame them. Right?"

