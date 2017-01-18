Man with hatchet fatally shot after police pursuit ends near LAX

- A short police pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting of a hatchet-wielding suspect Wednesday in the Westchester area just north of LAX.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Manchester Avenue west of Sepulveda Boulevard. Manchester was closed between Kentwood Avenue and Sepulveda Westway, and airport police advised people heading for the airport to navigate around the area.

Paramedics were sent to the scene, where the suspect was pronounced dead.

Details of what prompted the pursuit and shooting were unclear, however, a small hatchet could be seen on the ground at the shooting scene.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.