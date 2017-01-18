Accident leaves road blocked on Moreland Ave near S. River Industrial Blvd

ATLANTA - A bad accident on Moreland Ave near S. River Industrial Blvd left at least one driver trapped inside their vehicle.
Two of the lanes are blocked off.
This is a developing story.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ATLANTA - A bad accident on Moreland Ave near S. River Industrial Blvd left at least one driver trapped inside their vehicle.
Two of the lanes are blocked off.
This is a developing story.