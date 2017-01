- A women has been arrested for a hit and run accident involving a Sandy Springs police officer's vehicle.

Officer Leon Millholland was at a traffic stop on Roswell Road when his car was hit by a driver going south. The driver, now identified as 47-year-old Melanie Moser, did not stop after hitting the officer.

Millholland only suffered minor injuries. Moser has been arrested and charged with the Georgia Move over Law and Hit and Run.