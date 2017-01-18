Max the puppy picks Falcons to win NFC Championship

- The newest and cutest member of the FOX 5 team thinks the Atlanta Falcons will win Sunday's NFC Championship game.

Max the Golden Retriever puppy visited the Georgia Dome Wednesday morning and was given the tough task of deciding which team will end up playing in Super Bowl LI.

The future Canine Assistant sat on the 50-yard line in front of two helmets: one for the Packers and another for the Falcons. Max quickly made up his mind and ran toward the Falcons helmet.

While there may have been a few treats placed near the Atlanta helmet, we still know Max is truly a Falcons fan at heart!

PHOTOS: Max picks Falcons to win NFC Championship

You can watch the NFC showdown on FOX 5 News. Pregame coverage begins at Noon and kickoff is at 3:05 p.m.

RELATED: Falcons are 'fired up' for NFC Championship

The game will be the Falcons' farewell to the Georgia Dome, which will be demolished in the offseason. The Falcons will move into the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season.

LEARN MORE: Operation Max