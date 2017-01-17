List of Democrats who do not plan on attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration

- Forty-five, is the number of Democratic lawmakers who do not plan on attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday.

The list of democratic lawmakers continues to grow. This is the latest update of lawmakers who have publicly announced their absence from inauguration:

ARIZONA

Rep. Raul Grijalva

CALIFORNIA

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard

Rep. Jared Huffman

Rep. Tony Cardenas

Rep. Karen Bass

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Rep. Grace Napolitano

Rep. Raul Ruiz

Rep. Jerry McNerney

Rep. Maxine Waters

""I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time."

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

Rep. Mark Takano "All talk, no action. I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration."

"All talk, no action."



I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

Rep. Ted Lieu

"Mr. Lieu's statement on why he won't be attending the Inauguration of @realDonaldTrump READ HERE..."

Mr. Lieu's statement on why he won't be attending the Inauguration of @realDonaldTrump READ HERE: https://t.co/tx94zqE4rp — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 14, 2017

Rep. Barbara Lee

"Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing..."

Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2017

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

'It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017."

It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

Rep. Judy Chu

"After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration."

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

FLORIDA

Rep. Darren Soto

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson

GEORGIA

Rep. John Lewis

Said he will not attend Trump's inauguration and doesn't feel Trump is legitimate because of Russian hacking. Read more on the story that sparked internet outrage between Rep. Lewis and President-elect Trump.

ILLINOIS

Rep. Luis Gutierrez

Told FOX 5 in an interview, he will not be attending. Here is the several reasons why...

KENTUCKY

Rep. John Yarmuth

MAINE

Rep. Chellie Pingree

'At MLK Day dinner in Portland, I announced that I would not attend Trump's inauguration. Here's why...#mepolitics"

At MLK Day dinner in Portland, I announced that I would not attend Trump's inauguration. Here's why: https://t.co/4P35Mi8rf4#mepolitics — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 17, 2017

MARYLAND

Rep. Anthony Brown

"Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect."

Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017

Rep. Jamie Raskin

MASSACHUSETTS

Rep. Katherine Clark

"My statement on the upcoming inauguration:I respect the Office of President and support the peaceful transer of power. Click here for full statement..."

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

MICHIGAN

Rep. John Conyers, Jr.

"Agree with VP Biden that it's time for Trump to grow up. Being POTUS is a serious matter - not child's play. I stand w/ @repjohnlewis (3/3)"

Agree with VP Biden that it's time for Trump to grow up. Being POTUS is a serious matter - not child's play. I stand w/ @repjohnlewis (3/3) — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) January 14, 2017

MINNESOTA

Rep. Keith Ellison

"I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration."

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017

MISSOURI

Rep. William Lacy Clay

MISSISSIPPI

Rep. Bennie Thompson

NEW YORK

Rep. Nydia Velazquez

".@repjohnlewis is a national hero and I stand with him! I also am not attending inauguration given the tone of @realDonaldTrump's campaign."

.@repjohnlewis is a national hero and I stand with him! I also am not attending inauguration given the tone of @realDonaldTrump's campaign — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 14, 2017

Rep. Jose Serrano

"I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx"

I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35 — Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017

Rep. Jerrold Nadler

"The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration."

The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 16, 2017

Rep. Adriano Espaillat

"I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump!"

I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump! — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 15, 2017

Rep. Yvette D. Clarke

"I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America."

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

NEW JERSEY

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

"I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil."

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017

OHIO

Rep. Marcia Fudge

'As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis"

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

OREGON

Rep. Earl Blumenauer Rep.

Peter DeFazio

Rep. Kurt Schrader

PENNSYLVANIA

Rep. Brendan Boyle

Rep. Dwight Evans

"I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA"

I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 16, 2017

TENNESSEE

Rep. Steve Cohen

"Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks"

Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 16, 2017

TEXAS

Rep. Al Green

"Congressman Al Green’s Statement on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration: Read his statement..."

Congressman Al Green’s Statement on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration: https://t.co/QTww2wasHT — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 17, 2017

VIRGINIA

Rep. Don Beyer

"I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what he said..."

I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what I said: pic.twitter.com/YLJz5OWjXe — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 16, 2017

WASHINGTON

Rep. Adam Smith

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

'I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand"

I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand pic.twitter.com/TmCodl5w9t — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 15, 2017

WISCONSIN

Rep. Mark Pocan

"After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration."

After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 15, 2017

As the list continues to grow, be sure to stay with FOX 5 on the latest updates.