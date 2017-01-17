Program allows NJ food stamp recipients to shop online

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey was among seven states selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for participation in an online purchasing pilot program for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Under the two-year pilot, residents of the Garden State who use food stamps will be able to purchase eligible grocery items online from Amazon and ShopRite beginning this summer.

SNAP online ordering will follow the same rules as in-store purchasing. Participants in the program will be able to use their food stamps to purchase bread, fruit, vegetables, meats, fish, poultry, dairy products and other produce.

The USDA plans to add additional retailers once the pilot program has been established.

The state Division of Family Development reports that approximately 837,000 New Jersey residents were receiving SNAP benefits as of October.