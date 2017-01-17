Atlanta votes on recording studio restrictions News Atlanta votes on recording studio restrictions The Atlanta City Council is refusing a recording studio from being built in the wake of several complaints about serious crime and noise where some of those shops are located. At one point during the discussion, things even turned personal.

At least 75, maybe more, individuals connected to the music industry came to City Hall to oppose a measure put forth by Council Member Felicia A. Moore which would set some standards for how new recording studios can operate. There have been some problems, violence, serious violence as well as some noise concerns. But the music workers said the problems are overblown and one individual got personal, telling the veteran city council member, that there are more serious and widespread incidents of crime that perhaps she'd better pay attention to.

"You are concerned about the violence, Counsel Woman Moore? Let's move these things that have been sitting on the docket forward instead of dog whistling on music studio," Shay Lawson, who opposes the ordinance, said while before the City Council on Tuesday.

"Opposition is a part of our democratic process," Moore responded. "I don't own a dog and i don't blow whistles. And If you knew me personally, you would not have categorized it that way, because you would know that's not the type of person I am."

Moore said all she was trying to do was respond to homeowners who live near and around the music shops. For example, establishing a distance requirement for new recording studios to be able to relocate near homes, but Moore acknowledged the music industry folks outdueled her when it came to convincing her colleagues to vote against her.

But what would happen if the word got out that Atlanta put in some permit and restrictions on how recording studios could operation?

“These businesses would start to leave. We've seen it happening already. There's been a talent drain. They're more favorable infrastructure in place in Nashville, Austin, Seattle, that are recruiting, with tax incentives, are recruiting our industry members,” said Mala Sharma, who opposes the proposal.

