Suspects sought in Fayetteville carjacking, kidnapping

- Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping in Fayetteville.

The victim was reportedly waiting inside his vehicle at the Checker’s restaurant around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when he was approached my three armed men. The suspects forced the victim into the backseat and drove on Georgia Highway 85 to Senoia. Police say the suspects then stopped and used the victim’s credit card to get gas before driving to Byron, Georgia. There, the suspect stopped at a Flash Floods gas station, where they tried to used the victim's car again, but the purchase was denied.

Authorities say the suspects traveled, with the victim, to Forsyth, Georgia, where they pulled into a Comfort Inn parking to get some sleep. The victim was able to escape and ran inside the motel, where the staff alerted police.

The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

They are described as three black males, between the ages of 18 and 25, with slim builds. They were all reportedly wearing khaki pants.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a blue, 2006 Lexus GX 470 SUV with Georgia registration BXB3538.

Police say the suspects may be heading to Florida or back to the Atlanta area.