Suspect dead after overnight crime spree near Fayette County

- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Fayette-Coweta County line.

The Coweta County Sheriff said his 911 operators got a call just before Midnight from a driver on Interstate 85, complaining about a pickup truck that was driving erratically. The truck, which turned out to be stolen, repeatedly hit the guard rail and had debris falling off it.

Multiple officers from different agencies open fire on a suspect killing him. Live reports from the scene on @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/EKsdpE4qYb — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) January 17, 2017

According to investigations, the pickup got off the highway at exit 56 and about four minutes later another 911 call came in from a homeowner in the Palmetto Pines subdivision. The homeowner said someone had ditched a pickup truck in his yard and then took off running.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they got yet another 911 call from a driver on Palmetto-Collinsworth Road. He told operators someone jumped out of the wood line with a gun near the Fayette-Coweta County line.

Law enforcement tried to set up a perimeter but soon got one last 911 call after a home had been broken into in nearby Tyrone. The intruder, armed with a gun, stole the homeowner's car and that car was spotted heading back toward the interstate, so law enforcement set up a roadblock.

The driver swerved to avoid the roadblock, but lost control and flipped the stolen car.

Driver of stolen pickup shot & killed by multiple law enforcement officers near Coweta/Fayette Co line. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/NMcFJmo4C1 — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) January 17, 2017

As law enforcement rushed toward the car, they heard gunfire.

The driver exited the vehicle, firing at them, according to detectives. Multiple officers returned fire, shooting and killing the man.

The suspect's name has not been released. No law enforcement officers suffered any injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation