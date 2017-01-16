Two girls missing from Alpharetta

- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing girls in Alpharetta.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says Brooklyn Smith and Desire Hall were under the supervision of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services when they disappeared from the Main Event Entertainment Center on Sunday night.

"I'm furious that this was even able to happen," Brooklyn Smith's mom Selena Smith told FOX 5. "She wasn't being watched like she should have been."

Brooklyn reportedly contacted her father, Steven Spires, to pick her and her friend, Desire, up.

"They interviewed the children...one of them admitted to sneaking Brooklyn a phone," Smith said. "They said Brooklyn called her dad."

According to officials, there is an existing contact order between Brooklyn and her father, prohibiting any contact between them.

"This isn't the first time this has happened," Smith said. "Back in July, Brooklyn went missing. Twelve days later we found her with her dad. This is like reliving that nightmare all over again."

Smith is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and pants with a Florida Georgia band tee shirt and brown cowboy boots.

Hall is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, black leggings and black flat sneakers.

"Brooklyn, I love you. Please come home, please call," Smith said.

Anyone with information about Smith and Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6307 or 911.

