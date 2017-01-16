Authorities searching for missing Paulding County teen

- Authorities are looking searching for a missing teen in Paulding County.

Tanner Alexander Faul, 14, was last seen on White Spruce Lane, which is located in The Reserve at Timberlands subdivision, off of Highway 92 around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

He is described as a white male wearing only striped pajama pants.

Tanner reportedly has violent tendencies.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact The Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.

NEXT ARTICLE: Wife of Pulse shooter arrested in California