Atlantans honor legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. News Atlantans honor legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. For many in Atlanta, the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back.

More than a thousand volunteers will serve meals, give free haircuts and hand out clothing at the Hosea Helps MLK dinner Monday. The annual event feeds thousands of the area's homeless and hungry and requires hundreds of volunteers to prepare the food inside the kitchen of the DeKalb County Jail.

"[Martin Luther King, Jr.] was all about giving. So, it's kind of like, you know, upholding his legacy," said Briana Collins, who drove from Birmingham to volunteer.



Elisabeth Omilami, the CEO of Hosea Helps, said Sunday that this MLK, Jr. holiday is more important than any in recent history.



"It is a statement to the country that no matter who's in Washington, we have to pay attention to our community. We have to be the leaders. We have to do the serving," Omilami explained.

The Hosea Helps dinner will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Georgia World Congress Center.