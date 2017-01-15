Child missing after boating incident in Social Circle

- Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old after a boating incident on Lake Jackson in Social Circle, Georgia.

The child has reportedly been missed since early Sunday morning. The incident happened in the Turtle Cove area.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, an adult was thrown from a vessel and swam to shore.

Crews are canvassing the area by land and air, and are also conducting underwater searches for the child.

No further details were immediately available.