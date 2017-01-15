Fulton Co. chairman invites Trump to Atlanta after Twitter attack

- Fulton County Chairman John Eaves is inviting president-elect Donald Trump to come see the areas he belittled in tweets on Saturday.

“I am extending a sincere invitation to you to visit Fulton County Georgia,” Eaves' statement read. “It would be very beneficial if you came to see the areas of metro Atlanta that you have said are in “horrible shape” and “falling apart.”

This comes after Democratic Rep. John Lewis slammed Trump during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” Lewis said that he didn’t consider Trump as legitimate president.

The president-elect responded, sending a series of tweets out, telling Lewis to fix his “crime-infested” Atlanta district.

Those tweets have sparked a controversy with Atlanta’s Mayor Kasim Reed stepping in in defense of Lewis, who he called an “American hero” and “a national treasure.”

Chairman Eaves also came to Lewis’ defense, issuing the following open letter to Trump:

Dear President-elect Trump,

Congressman John Lewis is a civil rights icon and American hero who has worked tirelessly for our district and made great strides in improving our quality of life. We are a proud community that, like many urban areas, face challenges. But we also have many assets, including corporate headquarters, educational institutions and a diverse population.

Please don’t judge from afar. I encourage you to come walk our streets. I welcome you to meet with those who go to work every day and are determined to beat the odds. I respectfully ask that you talk with local leaders and begin a positive dialogue.

I believe with collaboration, we can solve the challenges we face. We urge you to embrace us as we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Junior who made us all understand the importance of working together as one.

Sincerely,

John H. Eaves

