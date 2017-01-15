Church goers, more react to Bishop Long's passing

- Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch, left an impression on many people nationwide, especially his congregation.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church issued a statement Sunday morning saying that Long died after battling an aggresive form of cancer.

As members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church dismissed from service Sunday morning, they talked with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell about Long’s passing.

New Birth members fell down, cried, screamed when ministers announced death of Bishop Eddie Long @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/cKRQcST0F2 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

New Birth leaders, members say they don't know what's next for church but "faith is bigger than fear." @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/txSaqgozM5 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

New Birth Member on Bishop Eddie Long's death: You could see he was battling something very strong @FOX5Atlanta #EddieLong pic.twitter.com/wleOy2Fzy8 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

New Birth Member on Bishop Eddie Long's death: My heart goes out to his family @FOX5Atlanta #EddieLong pic.twitter.com/44LTPiNkzo — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

New Birth Member on Bishop Eddie Long's legacy: We should look at the positives @FOX5Atlanta #EddieLong pic.twitter.com/OY8JMRMwAm — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

"Eddie was used as a tool for God." New Birth members react to death of Bishop #EddieLong @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/7HR5jIownl — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

"God supplies all our needs." New Birth Member on the future of church after #eddielong death @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/0uX6LbhUIe — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

"God supplies all our needs." New Birth Member on the future of church after #eddielong death @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/0uX6LbhUIe — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

"He made me who I am today." New Birth Members say they're "focusing on positives" after death of Eddie Long @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Lz3uBUvpi3 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

Ministers say Bishop Eddie Long attended New Year's Eve service at church. He died this morning @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/Dy3LCoPoku — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

Ministers to congregation: Let's not let people destroy the legacy of a great man @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/gAnjc4LhmF — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017

He did a lot for the community, an awesome leader in his congregation. Rip Bishop Eddie Long — Demetrius Lloyd (@theredmortician) January 15, 2017

I just heard that Eddie Long has passed away. WOW. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 15, 2017

Long has been senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987. The church said it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long's leadership and became one of the nation's largest congregations.



Four young men filed lawsuits in 2010 accusing Long of sexual misconduct, bringing notoriety to his church that reached far beyond its home base in Lithonia, Georgia. The lawsuits were resolved the following year. I'm sadden by the lost of Bishop no will ever know how much this man has helped me cried with me & prayed with me 😔 No matter what the world said or thought about this man he still was bishop I'm sending prayers out to the New Birth Family but he is finally at peace 💋💋💋 A photo posted by LaTavia (@iamlatavia) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Bishop Long is survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children and three grandchildren.

RELATED: Bishop Eddie Long dead at age 63