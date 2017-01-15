Church goers, more react to Bishop Long's passing

LITHONIA, Ga. - Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch, left an impression on many people nationwide, especially his congregation.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church issued a statement Sunday morning saying that Long died after battling an aggresive form of cancer.
As members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church dismissed from service Sunday morning, they talked with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell about Long’s passing.
New Birth members fell down, cried, screamed when ministers announced death of Bishop Eddie Long @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/cKRQcST0F2— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
New Birth leaders, members say they don't know what's next for church but "faith is bigger than fear." @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/txSaqgozM5— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
New Birth Member on Bishop Eddie Long's death: You could see he was battling something very strong @FOX5Atlanta #EddieLong pic.twitter.com/wleOy2Fzy8— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
New Birth Member on Bishop Eddie Long's death: My heart goes out to his family @FOX5Atlanta #EddieLong pic.twitter.com/44LTPiNkzo— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
New Birth Member on Bishop Eddie Long's legacy: We should look at the positives @FOX5Atlanta #EddieLong pic.twitter.com/OY8JMRMwAm— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
"Eddie was used as a tool for God." New Birth members react to death of Bishop #EddieLong @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/7HR5jIownl— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
"God supplies all our needs." New Birth Member on the future of church after #eddielong death @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/0uX6LbhUIe— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
"God supplies all our needs." New Birth Member on the future of church after #eddielong death @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/0uX6LbhUIe— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
"He made me who I am today." New Birth Members say they're "focusing on positives" after death of Eddie Long @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Lz3uBUvpi3— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
Ministers say Bishop Eddie Long attended New Year's Eve service at church. He died this morning @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/Dy3LCoPoku— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
Ministers to congregation: Let's not let people destroy the legacy of a great man @FOX5Atlanta #eddielong pic.twitter.com/gAnjc4LhmF— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 15, 2017
Praying for the family and congregation of Bishop Eddie Long. Condolences to @newbirthmbc #Atlanta. #RIP pic.twitter.com/JVVA3hwAFI— Daisy Allen (@dv_allen) January 15, 2017
He did a lot for the community, an awesome leader in his congregation. Rip Bishop Eddie Long— Demetrius Lloyd (@theredmortician) January 15, 2017
I just heard that Eddie Long has passed away. WOW.— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 15, 2017
Four young men filed lawsuits in 2010 accusing Long of sexual misconduct, bringing notoriety to his church that reached far beyond its home base in Lithonia, Georgia. The lawsuits were resolved the following year.
RELATED: Bishop Eddie Long dead at age 63