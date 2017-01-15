Church goers, more react to Bishop Long's passing

Posted:Jan 15 2017 12:25PM EST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 12:57PM EST

LITHONIA, Ga. - Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch, left an impression on many people nationwide, especially his congregation.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church issued a statement Sunday morning saying that Long died after battling an aggresive form of cancer.

As members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church dismissed from service Sunday morning, they talked with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell about Long’s passing. 

Long has been senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987. The church said it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long's leadership and became one of the nation's largest congregations.
 

Four young men filed lawsuits in 2010 accusing Long of sexual misconduct, bringing notoriety to his church that reached far beyond its home base in Lithonia, Georgia. The lawsuits were resolved the following year.

 

 
Bishop Long is survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children and three grandchildren.

