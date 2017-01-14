Gwinnett County apartment fire displaces 24

- A fire at a two-story apartment complex in Gwinnett County early Saturday morning has left 24 residents displaced.

Fire officials say 22 adults and two children are homeless after a fire broke out around 5:34 a.m. at the Amber Trail Apartment on Old Norcross Road in Duluth.

A resident reported hearing a smoke alarm going off at Building 30, officials said.

Responding firefighters found heavy fire in the attic of the 12-unit building and went door-to-door evacuating residents. Officials say the building is old and its fire alarms were not connected to a central system.

The blazed was quickly extinguished, but reportedly left extensive damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say the incident does not appear to be suspicious.