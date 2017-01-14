Driver who struck Sandy Springs officer sought

- Sandy Springs Police need your help to identify the driver of a vehicle who struck an officer during a traffic stop on Roswell Road.

Authorities released an image showing the vehicle that hit the officer near Morgan Fall Road. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle may be a bright blue compact Ford.

Anyone with any identifying information is asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at (404) 843-6637 or Crime Stoppers (404) 577-TIPS.