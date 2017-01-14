Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home in Atlanta partially reopens for tours

- The home where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born will be partially open for tourists this weekend in honor of his 88th birthday.

King’s birth home on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta had been closed for repairs since August as the National Park Service reinforced the floor and the foundation.

Starting Saturday, the first floor will be open for public tours. The second floor will remain closed until it can be examined in the spring.

The National Park Service has also scheduled several events to mark Dr. King's birthday and the 31st annual observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday. All events take place place within the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site, located at 450 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta:

Friday, January 13, 2017

10:00 am - 12:00 pm - The National Park Service will host Martin Luther King, III for storytelling in the Heritage Sanctuary of Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in celebration of Dr. King's 88th birthday. Atlanta area schools are invited to participate.

10:00 am - 11:30 am - The National Park Service will partner with Arndrea King, Yolanda Renee, and Martin Luther King, III for the "Youth Care Drive," which will occur in Fellowship Hall of Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The donated items will benefit Atlanta Homeless Women and Children's Shelter at Solomon's Temple and Hope-Hill Elementary School.

Saturday, January 14, 2017

9:00 am - 1:00 pm - Two hundred volunteers will participate in beautification and preservation projects at the National Historic Site as part of Volunteer Day, which kicks off at the National Park Service Visitor Center.

9:00 am - 4: 00 pm - Tours of the first floor of Dr. King's Birth Home will be offered Saturday and Sunday on a first-come-first-served basis (limit of 15 people per tour). Tickets are available at the Visitor Center starting at 9 am.

Sunday, January 15, 2017

4:00 pm - 6:30 pm - A tribute concert marking Dr. King's 88th birthday will be held at The King Center's Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts in Freedom Hall and feature spoken word, dance, music and other artistic performances. The tribute concert is free and open to the public.

Monday, January 16, 2017

Tune in to FOX 5 at 10 a.m. for a special broadcast of the annual commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, hosted by FOX 5's Cynne Simpson.