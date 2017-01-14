Excitement builds ahead of Falcons vs. Seahawks matchup News Excitement builds ahead of Falcons vs. Seahawks matchup The excitement is building as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at the Georgia Dome.

Ribs are cookin', drinks are gettin' poured...#FALCONS MANIA outside of the @GeorgiaDome! Fans...time to #RiseUp The party has started! pic.twitter.com/4QLMHxBCPh — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) January 14, 2017

Many say the pressure is on for Atlanta to shut down Seattle’s Russell Wilson and his offensive line.

Tailgaters arrived at the Georgia Dome early Saturday morning for the highly-anticipated matchup.

FOX 5’s Ken Rodriguez stopped by Good Day Atlanta with a preview of the big game.

You can catch the Divisional match on FOX 5 at 4:30 p.m.



