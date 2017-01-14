Excitement builds ahead of Falcons vs. Seahawks matchup

Falcons game preview

Posted:Jan 14 2017 07:34AM EST

Updated:Jan 14 2017 11:10AM EST

ATLANTA - The excitement is building as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at the Georgia Dome.

Many say the pressure is on for Atlanta to shut down Seattle’s Russell Wilson and his offensive line.

Tailgaters arrived at the Georgia Dome early Saturday morning for the highly-anticipated matchup.

FOX 5’s Ken Rodriguez stopped by Good Day Atlanta with a preview of the big game. 

You can catch the Divisional match on FOX 5 at 4:30 p.m.

ALSO SEE: Ticket scams, security on the rise ahead of playoff game


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories