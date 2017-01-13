Police: Nurse arrested after stealing from patients

- A nurse in Cobb County is accused of stealing from patients.

Deputies said 38-year-old April Echols used stolen credit cards to make almost $10,000 in purchases.

Investigators said one patient noticed suspicious activity with their account, while a second patient said she found one of her cards went missing. A third victim, who is battling ALS, had a family member notice the discrepancies. Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Echols worked for a nursing services agency and was temporarily employed at Anderson Mill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Austell in December.

Echols was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center charged with two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elderly person and 7 counts of credit card fraud-financial transaction. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

