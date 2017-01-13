Thieves swipe purse from car parked at sheriff's precinct News Thieves swipe purse from car parked at sheriff's precinct A couple of bold crooks swiped purses from cars in Cherokee County, then immediately went on a shopping spree. What's most surprising about this, is one of the cars was parked at a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office precinct.

- A couple of bold crooks swiped purses from cars in Cherokee County, then immediately went on a shopping spree. What’s most surprising about this, is one of the cars was parked at a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office precinct.

A Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy parked his personal car at the Oak Grove precinct. While he was working, investigators say a couple of thieves swooped in and swiped his wife's purse that was inside the unlocked vehicle.

Investigators believe the same day, the same crooks smashed the window of a car at the Blankets Creek Mountain Bike Park and stole a purse. That's disturbing for those who ride the trails.

“You park and have faith while you're out riding your car will be safe,” says mountain biker Don Cerlanek.

Sheriff's investigators say the two thieves went straight to Walmart, Race Trac and Target and racked up hundreds of dollars on credit cards they found in the purses.

“Thieves try to use the credit cards as fast as they can, knowing the owners will cancel them as soon as they realize their cards are missing,” says Lt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance cameras from the Walmart on Highway 92 in Woodstock captured photos of a man and woman inside the store. A camera at the Target just a few miles down the road captured images of the car investigators believe they're driving. It's a black Dodge Avenger.

Investigators say this should be a reminder to all of us, to lock the doors and lock up the valuables, even if you're parked at a Sheriff's precinct.

“It can happen any place, even a precinct,” says Lt. Baker.

NEXT ARTICLE: Police: Arrest in peeping tom cases dating back 5 years