New video in shooting of 'Yung Mazi' at Buckhead Waffle House

Police have released new surveillance video from the night a local rapper was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House.

- Police have released new surveillance video from the night a local rapper was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House.

Rapper "Yung Mazi" said he was shot while sitting in a booth at the Waffle House at the intersection of Piedmont and Pharr Roads in Buckhead around 4 a.m. Dec. 27. His attorney said the alleged gunman fired at the rapper and his friends from over at the jukebox. The rapper said he had his back to the gunman at the time.

Police said both the shooter and “Yung Mazi” left the scene by the time they arrived. FOX 5 News caught up with the rapper a few days later as he was recovering to talk about the incident. He said his friend rushed him to Piedmont Hospital immediately following the shooting.

A spokesperson for Waffle House said the shooting shattered at least one window.

The video release Thursday shows a man with a gun walking through the Waffle House.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

