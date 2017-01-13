Deputies make a major drug bust in Forsyth County

- Forsyth County deputies shut down a marijuana grow operation found inside what should have been a normal house.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home off Jot Em Down Road in North Forsyth County when they made the discovery. Deputies posted photos of the set up on their Facebook page. Several generations of plants were found, about 126 in total, according to the post.

Also inside the home, deputies found dried green leafy materials they believe contain even more marijuana.

One person was arrested for manufacturing, trafficking, and possession with intent to distribute. That person’s name has not yet been released.

