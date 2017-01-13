Police: 2 found shot to death in parked car in Riverdale

- Police in Riverdale are investigating the shooting death of two people found in car in a Walmart parking lot.

The scene was discovered at the Walmart on Highway 85 in Riverdale around 3:17 p.m. Police said they arrived to find the two occupants inside dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and found a large are of the parking lot roped off. Police could be seen combing over the area and investigating parked car.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

