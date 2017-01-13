Underground Atlanta murder: Police release video of person of interest News Underground Atlanta murder: Police release video of person of interest Atlanta Police released video Friday of the last man seen with a woman before her murder at Underground Atlanta.

At a Friday morning news conference, police showed surveillance video of the man who they call a person of interest.

Homicide Commander Lt. Charles Hampton asked for the public’s help to solve the murder of Misha Moore.

Moore, 26, died after she was shot twice on Tuesday night at Underground.

Lt. Hampton said the man in the video was last seen in a store in Little Five Points with the victim.

VIDEO: Atlanta Police Department holds press conference

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the man shown in the video to contact them immediately.

Lt. Hampton announced a $2000 reward for information leading to an arrest. A flier urges people with information to step forward, saying information is “totally confidential, no court, no testifying.”

Moore had just moved to Atlanta from New York City.

If you know any information that can help police please contact Detective J. Logan at (404) 290- 6018, (404) 546-4235 or email jllogan@atlantaga.gov.

Tips can also be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (404-577-8477).

