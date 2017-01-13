11 vehicles involved in accident on 285 West Bound

- Eleven vehicles were involved in a crash near the 5th airport runway tunnel on I-285 West Bound at Riverdale Rd around 7:30 Friday morning.

Southside: Delays terrible on I-285 WB before I-75 due to 10-veh crash at Riverdale Rd. 1 Hour 40 mins from I-675 to Westside Perimeter pic.twitter.com/cs6tLqmE9g — SKYFOX Traffic (@SKYFOXTraffic) January 13, 2017

Four lanes are blocked off as of 8:30 in the morning.

Authorities say there are three injuries.