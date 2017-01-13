11 vehicles involved in accident on 285 West Bound

Posted:Jan 13 2017 08:20AM EST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 08:42AM EST

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Eleven vehicles were involved in a crash near the 5th airport runway tunnel on I-285 West Bound at Riverdale Rd around 7:30 Friday morning.

 

 

Four lanes are blocked off as of 8:30 in the morning. 

 

 

Authorities say there are three injuries. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories