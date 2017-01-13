Homicide in Paulding County News Homicide in Paulding County Paulding County deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Powder Springs early Friday.

- Paulding County deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Powder Springs early Friday.

They say the shooting happened around 12:30 in the morning on Crestbend Lane. Authorities say a woman called 9-1-1 after someone shot and killed her 34-year-old husband.

Deadly shooting on Crestbend Lane in Powder Springs. Husband dead, wife called 911, suspect or suspects on run @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/nWqZvjRTAJ — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 13, 2017

At this time they don't know how many suspects may be involved or the motive behind the gunfire. But they tell Fox 5 they are interviewing the wife and they do not consider her a suspect at this time.

No obvious sign of forced entry at Paulding Co. Home where man, 34, was shot/killed. Detectives search for suspect (s), motive @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Djp8VdHxso — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) January 13, 2017

Deputies say if you heard or saw anything suspicious Friday in The Meadows of Northcrest subdivision to give them a call immediately.