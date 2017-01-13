Homicide in Paulding County

Local news, weather, and sports.

Posted:Jan 13 2017 05:40AM EST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 07:24AM EST

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Powder Springs early Friday.

They say the shooting happened around 12:30 in the morning on Crestbend Lane. Authorities say a woman called 9-1-1 after someone shot and killed her 34-year-old husband.

 

 

At this time they don't know how many suspects may be involved or the motive behind the gunfire. But they tell Fox 5 they are interviewing the wife and they do not consider her a suspect at this time.

 

 

Deputies say if you heard or saw anything suspicious Friday in The Meadows of Northcrest subdivision to give them a call immediately.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories