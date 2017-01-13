Overturned tractor trailer on I-85 South

Posted:Jan 13 2017 05:14AM EST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 06:18AM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At Approximately 3:50 Friday morning all lanes were blocked on I-85 South bound at I-285 due to an overturned semi. 

People at the scene tell FOX 5 that the right hand barrier of the wall has fallen and there is debris on the road. 

 

 

According to authorities the tractor trailer is leaking fluids and as of 4:00am lanes were closed. No word yet on any injuries. 

 

 

This is a developing story. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories