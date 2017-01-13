Overturned tractor trailer on I-85 South

- At Approximately 3:50 Friday morning all lanes were blocked on I-85 South bound at I-285 due to an overturned semi.

People at the scene tell FOX 5 that the right hand barrier of the wall has fallen and there is debris on the road.

A big heads up for your commute out of Gwinnett/DeKalb counties. Expect this Spaghetti Junction ramp to be blocked most of the AM! #fox5atl https://t.co/ABBNbUa9bd — Katie Beasley (@KatieBFOX5) January 13, 2017

According to authorities the tractor trailer is leaking fluids and as of 4:00am lanes were closed. No word yet on any injuries.

Just drove through area. 85S is debris free...but approach the area with caution. @GoodDayAtlanta https://t.co/Hjqj7MHtrI — AMY RANEL (@TVEPAMY) January 13, 2017

This is a developing story.