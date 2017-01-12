Body of woman found in bin in front of Gwinnett County home News Body of woman found in bin in front of Gwinnett County home A woman's body was found inside a storage bin that was dumped in the front yard of a Lawrenceville home.

Crime scene investigators spent Thursday afternoon searching the area in the 800 block of James Road. Gwinnett County police said they were called there shortly after 1 p.m. when the homeowner discovered the storage bin in the front yard.

Preliminary indications suggest the body was dumped in the front yard from another location.

“The body had not been at this location for any longer than 24 hours. The homeowner reported they did not see that bin in their front yard yesterday,” said Cpl. Deon Washington, Gwinnett County Police Department.

Investigators said there were some signs of decomposition already showing on the body. Police said they do not have an identity of the woman and could not determine an age range.

“So, again, our primary objective is to gather as much evidence from this location as we can,” said Cpl. Deon Washington.

The medical examiner’s office was called in to determine the cause and manner of death.

