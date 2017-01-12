Jackson Co.deputies: 3 children injured in serious wreck

- Authorities confirm three children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a serious wreck in Jackson County.

The accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441 at Hoods Mill Road near Commerce.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, two of the injured victims were taken to Athens Regional Hospital and a third child was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Jackson County Schools said two of the students attend East Jackson Comprehensive High School and the child goes to East Jackson Elementary School.

"Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers," Jackson County Schools said on Facebook.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Authorities are urging motorists to take alternate routes and to avoid the area.