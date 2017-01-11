Boy found shot in front of NW Atlanta home

- A 14-year-old boy recovers after being shot in his neighborhood.

Police say the child was injured Wednesday night on Fairburn Road in Northwest Atlanta. The teen's father lives nearby. He heard the gunshots and rushed outside, finding the boy lying the grass in front of a vacant home. Hit the waist, the boy was rushed to Grady. Doctor there performed surgery on the child. Police say he is expected to survive.

With no motive, suspect description or witnesses detectives admit for now they have more questions than answers. One of those questions, why was the boy partially dressed when he was shot. Investigators hope someone comes forward with information leading them to the shooter.

NEXT ARTICLE: Dalton boy finds burned body in woods