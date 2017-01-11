Possible attempted child abduction reported in Paulding County

- Authorities in Paulding County are actively investigating a report of possible attempted child abduction Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the cul-de-sac along Ivy Springs Drive near Kessle Lane in the New Hope Community subdivision sometime after 4 p.m. Deputies including K-9 units saturated the area searching for a possible suspect after a 10-year-old girl reported that a man touched her on the shoulder. She was able to run away without further contact.

Deputies said the man reportedly ran into the nearby woods, which is where they focused their search efforts for several hours without finding anyone.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office described the man as being white with shaggy red hair and red facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts, and black and white Nike shoes. Deputies said he may have had a black rag in his hand.

Extra patrols will be out in the morning at a nearby elementary school and in the subdivision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

