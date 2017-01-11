'Ready, Set, Snow' event hosted by GDOT in Gainesville

- The Georgia Department of Transportation's Gainesville District hosted its inaugural Ready, Set, Snow event Wednesday.

District One, based out of Gainesville, is responsible for 21 counties in northeast Georgia.

Organizers said Wednesday’s event was designed to give a first-hand look at equipment, safety measures, and most importantly introduce them to the people that work during winter weather emergencies.

"I'm excited that you guys are here; that you get to see what we do. And more importantly, I’m excited you get to meet our people. The guys and the ladies that make that happen," said Brent Cook, District One Engineer, Georgia Department of Transpiration. "These are dedicated group of employees."

Among Wednesday’s festivities, attendees were able to wear reflective vests and see how snow plows, dump trucks, brine trucks, and motor graders are used during snow and icy weather.

