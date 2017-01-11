Two men wanted for Mableton man's murder

- The Cobb County Police Department just released more information about a murder from last summer.

Dewenzell Spence, 41, was found shot and killed in a wooded area in Mableton off of Queens Mill Road on June 3.

During Wednesday’s press conference, police said they are still looking for two men in connection with Spence’s death.

"He was picked up in that van and taken to Cobb County. They went to an ATM on Veterans Memorial Highway, money was taken from him at that time," said Phil Stoddard, Cobb County Police Department. "We have pictures of two black male suspect that we are trying to identify. After the taken, we believe Dewenzell was taken to the woods, a wooded area near the Bank of America located on Veterans. He was shot and left to die."

Along with images of the two men, police released a picture of the van they believe those men were driving the night of the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department.

NEXT ARTICLE: Police step up search for serial sexual predator in Mechanicsville