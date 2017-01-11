Police: Woman stabbed to death at Underground Atlanta

- Atlanta police want to know who stabbed a woman to death in Underground Atlanta Tuesday night.

The unidentified woman’s body was found at the bottom of a stairwell near Central Avenue. She had a purse, but no wallet or identification.

“Right now we don’t have her identified. We are checking with Underground security to see if there is any video,” Atlanta Homicide Command Lt. Charles Hampton said.

The lieutenant said the woman had bruises to her face and what appeared to be a stab wound to her neck.

There are dozens of cameras at Underground Atlanta. Detectives will began looking through footage to see if anything suspicious was captured on surveillance video.

Atlanra police are checking the cameras at Underground Atlanta after a woman was found dead there. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/itRW7bsjlt — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 11, 2017

Police said they believe the crime was not random, but rather that woman was attacked by someone she knew.

The stabbing death marked the sixth homicide in Atlanta this year, three occurred on January 10.

NEXT ARTICLE: Police step up search for serial sexual predator in Mechanicsville