Police step up search for serial sexual predator in Mechanicsville

- Atlanta Police actively canvassed the neighborhood of Mechanicsville on southwest Atlanta searching for any lead to the identity of a serial sexual predator.

Wednesday afternoon, officers with Atlanta Police’s Special Victims Unit went door-to-door with a sketch and fliers of the man they believe is responsible. Officers also stopped people on the street to see if they have seen or heard anything suspicious.

A few residents told FOX 5 News they were grateful to hear police were stepping up their active investigation into the cases.

Police said the man has tried to sexually assault or rape four women, including one minor, and ambushed them with a gun.

Investigators said the man raped one of his latest victims early in the morning on Dec. 27 around the 400 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, as she was exercising while wearing headphones; police said the man forced the woman at gunpoint into the bushes and raped her.

Police said all the victims were walking alone either in the morning, or late at night, and some other victims were able to escape the man, when they screamed for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Walters at (404) 546-2652, or wwalters@atlantaga.gov.