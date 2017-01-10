King Center to commemorate birthday of M.L.King Jr. News King Center to commemorate birthday of M.L.King Jr. Tuesday marks the beginning of birthday observance for Martin Luther King, Jr. at the King Center in Atlanta. The program will last through January 16.

Tuesday morning, event organizers detailed the program plans to the public.

Dr. Bernice King spoke to a crowd about the seven day program, saying the theme of this year's events will be centered around keeping and maintaining peace and understanding.

Several keynote speakers will be featured including former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

There will also be community service projects and memorial services.

